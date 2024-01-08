Whitfield County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Whitfield County, Georgia today? We've got you covered.
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Friends Seminary High School at The Dalton Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
