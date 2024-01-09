Tuesday's game between the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) and the Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Neville Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-68 and heavily favors Auburn to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 78, Texas A&M 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-10.1)

Auburn (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Auburn has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M is 6-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 5-7-0 and the Aggies are 7-6-0. Over the past 10 games, Auburn is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Texas A&M has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers average 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +268 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.1 points per game.

Auburn records 40.6 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball) while conceding 32.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.0 boards per game.

Auburn knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (6.2).

The Tigers average 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and allow 81.9 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

Auburn has committed 2.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.8 (34th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (141st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.