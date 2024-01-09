Tuesday's contest between the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 84-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kentucky, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

The game has no set line.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Missouri 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-12.4)

Kentucky (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Kentucky has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Missouri is 5-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 10-3-0 and the Tigers are 4-9-0. Kentucky has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 contests. Missouri has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 90.8 points per game to rank third in college basketball while allowing 74.3 per outing to rank 260th in college basketball) and have a +214 scoring differential overall.

Kentucky averages 38.4 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 37 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Kentucky makes 10.2 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.5 per game while shooting 31%.

The Wildcats average 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and allow 88.3 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Kentucky has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.1 per game (19th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (65th in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +61 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (159th in college basketball) and give up 71.6 per outing (183rd in college basketball).

Missouri loses the rebound battle by three boards on average. It records 33.6 rebounds per game, 302nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.6.

Missouri hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (153rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per game its opponents make, at a 33% rate.

Missouri has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.6 per game (85th in college basketball) while forcing 14.1 (53rd in college basketball).

