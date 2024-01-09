NHL Anytime Goalscorer Bets and Odds Today - January 8
The NHL has four games on its Monday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Rantanen's stats: 20 goals in 40 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +110 to score
Bruins vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Pastrnak's stats: 24 goals in 38 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- MacKinnon's stats: 22 goals in 40 games
Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +125 to score
Rangers vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Panarin's stats: 25 goals in 38 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score
Penguins vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Guentzel's stats: 18 goals in 38 games
Chris Kreider (Rangers) +145 to score
Rangers vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Kreider's stats: 20 goals in 38 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +150 to score
Penguins vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Crosby's stats: 22 goals in 38 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +160 to score
Avalanche vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Nichushkin's stats: 20 goals in 38 games
Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +160 to score
Wild vs. Stars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Eriksson Ek's stats: 15 goals in 38 games
Travis Konecny (Flyers) +165 to score
Flyers vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8
- Konecny's stats: 21 goals in 39 games
