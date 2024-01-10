The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Kevon Voyles: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 140th 76.5 Points Scored 65.6 336th 329th 78.5 Points Allowed 79.2 333rd 31st 41.1 Rebounds 33.8 290th 60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 248th 194th 7.4 3pt Made 9.2 57th 111th 14.7 Assists 9 358th 238th 12.4 Turnovers 13.9 323rd

