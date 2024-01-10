Heading into a game against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-12), the Atlanta Hawks (14-21) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks are coming off of a 117-110 OT loss to the Magic in their most recent outing on Sunday. Trae Young scored a team-high 31 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 14.9 4.1 1.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Vit Krejci PG Out Shoulder

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Robert Covington: Questionable (Knee), Robert Covington: Questionable (Knee), Furkan Korkmaz: Questionable (Illness), Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee), De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Back), Tobias Harris: Questionable (Ankle)

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH+

