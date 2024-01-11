Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (10-2) meet the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Terren Ward: 22.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Torrion Starks: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
