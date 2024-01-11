Georgia State vs. Old Dominion January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Taylor: 14 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leslie Nkereuwem: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jason Wade: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison
|Georgia State Rank
|Georgia State AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|90th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|71.3
|265th
|228th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|314th
|110th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|34
|284th
|94th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|199th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.3
|283rd
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|10.4
|340th
|42nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11
|111th
