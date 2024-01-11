Georgia vs. Alabama January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's SEC schedule includes the Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2), at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Georgia vs. Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Chloe Chapman: 5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.