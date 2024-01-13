Georgia State vs. Appalachian State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia State Games
- December 30 at Troy
- January 4 at home vs UL Monroe
- January 6 at home vs Texas State
- January 11 at home vs Marshall
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Faith Alston: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mariah Frazier: 4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.