The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Moffitt: 7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Mariah Frazier: 4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.