The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) play a fellow ACC squad, the Duke Blue Devils (9-4), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Information

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Tonie Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayla Blackshear: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Rusne Augustinaite: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kara Dunn: 14.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Duke Players to Watch

Taina Mair: 12.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Oluchi Okananwa: 10.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jadyn Donovan: 6.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Ashlon Jackson: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

