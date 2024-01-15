Hawks vs. Spurs January 15 Tickets & Start Time
On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) play the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 3:30 PM ET on TNT.
Hawks vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 28.3 points, 11.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Dejounte Murray averages 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clint Capela averages 12 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Saddiq Bey puts up 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Spurs Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (first in league).
- The Spurs are getting 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.
- Devin Vassell is averaging 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Spurs are receiving 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Tre Jones this year.
Hawks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Spurs
|122.2
|Points Avg.
|111.3
|122.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.3
|47%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
