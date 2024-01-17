The Atlanta Hawks (14-19) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Orlando Magic (19-15) on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSFL

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 28.2 points, 11.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Dejounte Murray posts 20.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela posts 12.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 59.2% from the field (eighth in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Saddiq Bey puts up 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero provides 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Magic.

The Magic are receiving 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Franz Wagner this year.

The Magic are receiving 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.

Goga Bitadze gets the Magic 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Magic are getting 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Hawks Magic 122.8 Points Avg. 113.6 123.2 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.1% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.1% Three Point % 34.4%

