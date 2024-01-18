Auburn vs. Vanderbilt January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (11-3) play a fellow SEC team, the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Auburn Players to Watch
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Shaw: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 14.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Khamil Pierre: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
