The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Nate Brafford: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Cam Bryant: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamar Franklin: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 12.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jacob Meyer: 12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Blackmon: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jon Sanders: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank 304th 68.9 Points Scored 78.6 91st 343rd 79.6 Points Allowed 78.1 326th 300th 33.7 Rebounds 42.8 11th 251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.9 24th 28th 9.7 3pt Made 6.9 235th 342nd 10.3 Assists 14 153rd 319th 13.7 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

