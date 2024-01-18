The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

  • Tyren Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Avantae Parker: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nate Brafford: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Cam Bryant: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jamar Franklin: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

  • John Ojiako: 12.6 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jacob Meyer: 12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kylan Blackmon: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jimmy Nichols: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jon Sanders: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank
304th 68.9 Points Scored 78.6 91st
343rd 79.6 Points Allowed 78.1 326th
300th 33.7 Rebounds 42.8 11th
251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.9 24th
28th 9.7 3pt Made 6.9 235th
342nd 10.3 Assists 14 153rd
319th 13.7 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

