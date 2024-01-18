Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-4) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4) in a clash of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kayla Blackshear: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kara Dunn: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ines Noguero: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Alyssa Ustby: 13.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Deja Kelly: 14.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maria Gakdeng: 10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Lexi Donarski: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Indya Nivar: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
