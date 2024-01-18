Thursday's ASUN slate includes the North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) playing the Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 1-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Terrell Burden: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Simeon Cottle: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Adekokoya: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Rongie Gordon: 4.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Dorian James: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Nate Lliteras: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 140th 76.7 Points Scored 85.1 16th 258th 74.2 Points Allowed 77.9 322nd 199th 36.1 Rebounds 41.3 20th 166th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd 2nd 12.6 3pt Made 9.9 21st 170th 13.7 Assists 16.3 41st 107th 10.9 Turnovers 12.3 239th

