Georgia State vs. South Alabama January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the South Alabama Jaguars (7-8) against the Georgia State Panthers (8-5) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Kelsey Thompson: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zena Elias: 7.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rachel Leggett: 8.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Rosier: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michiyah Simmons: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.