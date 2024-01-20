Georgia Tech vs. Virginia January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (11-4, 2-2 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 12.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Stat Comparison
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Rank
|236th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|66.1
|335th
|240th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|57.3
|2nd
|31st
|40.9
|Rebounds
|32.6
|331st
|40th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|291st
|235th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.6
|264th
|214th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.8
|60th
|211th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|8.0
|1st
