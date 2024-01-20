The Virginia Cavaliers (11-4, 2-2 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 12.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ryan Dunn: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Isaac McKneely: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Rohde: 5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Leon Bond III: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank
236th 72.7 Points Scored 66.1 335th
240th 73.6 Points Allowed 57.3 2nd
31st 40.9 Rebounds 32.6 331st
40th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 7.7 291st
235th 6.9 3pt Made 6.6 264th
214th 13.1 Assists 15.8 60th
211th 12.0 Turnovers 8.0 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.