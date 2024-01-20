Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Samford Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) facing the Mercer Bears (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Samford Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jake Davis: 10.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jah Quinones: 6.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Robby Carmody: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 14.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Rylan Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Campbell: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mercer vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Samford Rank Samford AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 4th 89.5 Points Scored 71.0 275th 258th 74.2 Points Allowed 70.5 154th 111th 38.1 Rebounds 34.9 247th 94th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.0 101st 7th 10.9 3pt Made 7.0 225th 4th 20.3 Assists 13.7 170th 329th 13.9 Turnovers 11.5 154th

