The Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) currently rank 42nd among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +25000 on the moneyline.

At 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Bulldogs play the Belmont Bruins on the road.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +25000 (Bet $100 to win $25000)

Georgia Team Stats

This season, Georgia is putting up 71.0 points per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceding 59.0 points per contest (143rd-ranked).

Georgia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Georgia is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

