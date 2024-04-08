Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Auburn Tigers (0-1), assigning them the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among SEC teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Tigers are set to go head to head with the SE Louisiana Lions in a home contest on Friday, November 10. This battle starts at 8:00 PM ET. Auburn is favored by 23.5 points (the over/under is set at 152.5).

Auburn NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Auburn Team Stats

Auburn has been outscored by 6.0 points per game (scoring 82.0 per game to rank 142nd in college basketball while giving up 88.0 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball) and has a -6 scoring differential overall.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Auburn and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Auburn Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-1 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 Auburn has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Auburn Players

The Tigers points and assists leader is Aden Holloway. He scores 19.0 points per game and adds 6.0 assists.

Johni Broome paces Auburn with 11.0 rebounds per game.

Holloway connects on 4.0 threes per game to lead the Tigers.

Chad Baker leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Dylan Cardwell collects 5.0 blocks a contest to pace Auburn.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.