WXTX Closed Captioning Information

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact WXTX.
We accept calls using TRS and are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.
Director of Technology:
Scott Fussell
TEL: (706) 494-5401
email: sfussell@wtvm.com
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Director of Technology, you may write to:
Jeff Guilbert, WXTX General Manager/GSM
1909 Wynnton Rd Columbus GA 31906
TEL: (706) 706-5540FAX: (706) 327-0179
email: jguilbert@wxtx.com