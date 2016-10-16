Phenix City boy surprised with dream room makeover

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - This weekend was a memorable one for a Phenix City boy as he was given a dream room makeover.
Logan Cagle and his family have endured hardships over the past few years after losing his father in January to ALS.
His dad served in the Army for nearly 10 years and had two tours in Iraq.
Logan says his father taught him everything including how to be an all-star baseball player.
On Saturday, he received the surprise of a lifetime as his room was transformed into an arcade.
"I am thankful that they did this for me," Logan said. "It's really cool."
Some of our own employees at WTVM were there to help create Logan's dream room and spent part of their day volunteering simply to give back.
