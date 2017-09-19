Hamilton family finds out they are ‘Dream Room Makeover’ winner

HAMILTON, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 is helping to make dreams come true for military children right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Abraheim Cunningham, 11, is our newest "dream room makeover" winner and WTVM surprised him and his family in Hamilton with the news Monday afternoon.
The family has been through a lot in the last couple of years— a house fire and a bicycling accident that left Abraheim and his brother badly hurt.
They're all looking forward to the room makeover, especially Abraheim.
"I want it to be a modern classic car theme. I like classic cars a lot, he said."
"He is a straight-A student and a good child. I think this is something that will really pick him up and I think he's definitely earned it," said Abraheim's father, Adam.
Abraheim's mother Michelle, recently retired from the army for medical reasons.
The dream room makeover is done in partnership with Active heroes, Montlick and Associates and McMurry Furniture.