Columbus police arrest 46 in weekend crime sting operation

October 16, 2017 at 7:28 PM EDT - Updated February 24 at 5:45 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested 46 people in a weekend crime suppression detail.

According to a release, on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, police targeted areas that are historically known for violent crimes and individuals with outstanding warrants in the city.

  • Total Number of Persons arrested: 46
  • Total Number of Charges: 143
  • Total Number of Felony Arrests: 35
  • Total Number of Misdemeanor Arrests: 99
  • Total Number of City Ordinance Arrests: 9
  • Total Number of Guns Taken from the Streets: 11
  • Total Number of Currency Seized: $6,351
  • Total Number of Vehicles Seized: 3

Here are the names of those arrested.

  • Jermaine Johnson, 24
  • Nathaniel Laster IV, 24
  • Marvyn Cohen, 28
  • Eric Newman, 38
  • Jamie Miller, 33
  • Candilyn Hardwick, 20
  • Ryan Varner, 28
  • Nicholas Whitlock, 30
  • Reginald Cowell
  • Antonio Sharp, 26
  • Timothy Washington, 29
  • Destaney Pollard, 23
  • Dasha Pollard, 42
  • Reginald Varner, 29
  • Melvin Lee Davis, 57
  • Daniel Miller, 24
  • Darius Taylor, 21
  • Tomora Rekhi, 37
  • Brandon Scott, 24
  • Cordaro Robinson, 28
  • Mario Thomas, 33
  • Andra Beacham, 35
  • Marcus Parker, 23
  • Tyson Ricks, 18
  • Christopher Dalton, 19
  • Anthony Smith, 25
  • Barry Taylor, 23
  • Carlos Ledbetter, 32
  • Andra Beacham, 35
  • Carl Lewis Raybon, 30
  • Jeremy Streeter, 24
  • Miranda Morris, 26
  • Lorenza Jones, 33
  • Bobby Love, 27
  • Keith Kennedy, 20
  • Antonio Bennefield, 22
  • Samuel Harold, 36
  • Troy Gray, 56
  • Terrell Harper
  • Melvin Powell
  • Arthur Lindsey
  • Cameron Workman, 19
  • Dontavious Matthew, 27
  • Jesus Jimenez, 31
  • Felecia Grant

This follows previous stings on Sept. 5 where 14 people were arrested on Sept. 27 where 12 were arrested and were gang affiliated.

