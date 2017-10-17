Columbus police arrest 46 in weekend crime sting operation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested 46 people in a weekend crime suppression detail.
According to a release, on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, police targeted areas that are historically known for violent crimes and individuals with outstanding warrants in the city.
- Total Number of Persons arrested: 46
- Total Number of Charges: 143
- Total Number of Felony Arrests: 35
- Total Number of Misdemeanor Arrests: 99
- Total Number of City Ordinance Arrests: 9
- Total Number of Guns Taken from the Streets: 11
- Total Number of Currency Seized: $6,351
- Total Number of Vehicles Seized: 3
Here are the names of those arrested.
- Jermaine Johnson, 24
- Nathaniel Laster IV, 24
- Marvyn Cohen, 28
- Eric Newman, 38
- Jamie Miller, 33
- Candilyn Hardwick, 20
- Ryan Varner, 28
- Nicholas Whitlock, 30
- Reginald Cowell
- Antonio Sharp, 26
- Timothy Washington, 29
- Destaney Pollard, 23
- Dasha Pollard, 42
- Reginald Varner, 29
- Melvin Lee Davis, 57
- Daniel Miller, 24
- Darius Taylor, 21
- Tomora Rekhi, 37
- Brandon Scott, 24
- Cordaro Robinson, 28
- Mario Thomas, 33
- Andra Beacham, 35
- Marcus Parker, 23
- Tyson Ricks, 18
- Christopher Dalton, 19
- Anthony Smith, 25
- Barry Taylor, 23
- Carlos Ledbetter, 32
- Andra Beacham, 35
- Carl Lewis Raybon, 30
- Jeremy Streeter, 24
- Miranda Morris, 26
- Lorenza Jones, 33
- Bobby Love, 27
- Keith Kennedy, 20
- Antonio Bennefield, 22
- Samuel Harold, 36
- Troy Gray, 56
- Terrell Harper
- Melvin Powell
- Arthur Lindsey
- Cameron Workman, 19
- Dontavious Matthew, 27
- Jesus Jimenez, 31
- Felecia Grant
This follows previous stings on Sept. 5 where 14 people were arrested on Sept. 27 where 12 were arrested and were gang affiliated.