Columbus Memory Project partners with Braintest to fight Alzheimer's

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Memory Project, a center dedicated to helping fight Alzheimer’s, has partnered with Braintest.com to help fight Alzheimer’s.
The event was led by the founder of the Medical Research & Health Education Foundation, Dr. Johnathan Liss, and the creators of the BrainTest app. The app provides a 15-minute test to detect mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition that if detected and diagnosed early can delay the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Dr. Liss spoke to a large crowd about the chance to enroll in Alzheimer's prevention research and updates on the latest research breakthroughs on how to prevent Alzheimer's Disease.
The project also offered free cognitive screenings, booklets on preserving memory, and raffle prizes.
