Father, son killed in shooting on Stuart Dr. in Columbus ID’d; police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Stuart Drive in South Columbus.
According to Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, 41-year-old Joseph “JoJo” Banks was pronounced dead at 9:22 a.m, along with his three-year-old son Tuesday morning.
Latasha Carnes, who says she is the wife of Banks, but not the mother of this child, says she is devastated over the news.
“They called me this morning and told me,and I’m like no. I just talked to him last night. How could he be gone?” says Carnes.
Shocked and in dis-belief, Carnes says she immediately rushed to the scene when she heard the news.
“It don’t make sense. It really don’t make sense to me. I don’t understand how, why, or who would do that," says Carnes.
Banks and his 3-year old child, Ja’Ceiden Roberts were found outside, near a driveway of a Stuart Drive home Tuesday morning.
Police say the pair was last seen leaving a motel on Victory Drive, Tuesday around 1 a.m.
According to reports, they left in a Ford pickup truck, along with an unidentified black male described as being 6 feet tall, and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds.
The Ford pickup truck and the unidentified male have not been located at this time.
The pickup truck is described as a 2004 Ford F-150 short bed, with an extended cab pickup truck. The truck is also white with a hanging rear bumper. The front bumper is dented with Georgia tag number of PXY8563.
The truck is also listed as stolen in the state of Georgia.
Through tears, Carnes says she doesn’t know what would lead to this tragic ending.
According to Worley, Banks and his son’s bodies will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.
Carnes says she hopes whoever is responsible will come forward.
“I can’t believe someone would shoot him and kill him with a child, like why? Why Lord? There is too much going on. He’s gone. My baby gone!” says Carnes.
Anyone that knows of the whereabouts of the pickup truck or the unidentified black male to please contact 911 or Cpl. R. Nicholas at 706-225-4363.
