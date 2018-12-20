UPDATE: Victim in Columbus shooting on Lafayette Dr. taken to separate location before going to hospital

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - CPD is currently on the scene of a shooting on Lafayette Dr.
Police have confirmed that one male was shot on Lafayette Dr. and taken to another location before being transported to the hospital for his injuries, but there is no word on his current condition.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
News Leader 9 has a team on scene working to learn more information.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
