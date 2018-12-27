Residents at Ralston Towers in Columbus complain of bed bugs and living without heat

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Residents at a housing complex in Columbus said they are without heat.
Residents at the Ralston Towers claim they also have other problems that have been reported for more than a year.
Several people living in the apartment building have lived there for years, some even close to a decade. They said not having heat is a new problem they are facing, but they have also been making reports of bed bugs for months.
One of those residents is 63-year-old Willie Davis. Davis said it’s concerning for those who are older and live next to him. Many are saying they’re faced with having to take cold showers and deal with several interior structure problems like ceiling damage.
Residents said not having heat can be unbearable during the winter season.
“I get up in the morning and I have to heat water up to brush my teeth and wash my face. Come on man! If the conditions haven’t gotten better from last year, it’s not going to get any better in the coming year,” said Davis.
Those who live in the apartment building said they have gone to management a number of times and nothing has been done to resolve the issue.
News Leader 9 is still waiting to hear back from management from the Ralston Towers.
