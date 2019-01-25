Fort Benning hosts national junior rifle competition

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Fort Benning is welcoming some of its youngest competitors to show off their shooting techniques in their annual junior rifle match.
Junior rifle athletes from across the country will compete for national titles at Fort Benning over the next three days.
The event is organized by the U.S Army's Marksmanship Unit to test the skills of young rifle athletes.
Juniors will fire in on three different rifle shooting techniques for some intense competition.
They say the goal is to promote firearm safety to connecting juniors with experts in the Army and its soldiers. The competitors will also have the opportunity to learn techniques from Olympians, world and national champions.
This event will wrap up Sunday with an awards banquet to determine what junior rifle athletes can take on the tough shooting ranges at Fort Benning.
