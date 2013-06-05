Most Wanted: 2003 Northgate Drive cold case murder

She was a mother, grandmother, and friend to those who knew her. Iris Harless, 64, was killed inside her Northgate Drive home on March 28, 2003. It's a crime Columbus Police call a home invasion that quickly turned into murder.

According to police during the brutal crime, a witness appeared.

"The person who saw the person who broke into the house actually wrestled with this person," says CPL. Deborah Whitley with the Columbus Police Department. "He was actually a witness who fought and struggled with this suspect in 2003 and gave a composite drawing because there was no surveillance or pictures to go by."

With the help of that witness, Columbus police were able to create a composite sketch of the suspect. He's described as a white male 5'8 to 6' tall and weighing around 190 pounds. At the time of the murder, he was thought to be in his mid 20's to early 30's and wearing prescription glasses. Police have a sketch of what they believe the suspect looks like today.

"We like to solve the crimes that put the families at rest with the murder. This has been going on since 2003 and we've not found the suspect that was guilty of the crime and we're just asking the public to come forth," says Whitley.

If you know anything about this crime or the suspect at large call the Cold Case Unit of the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3400. A cash reward will be awarded for information that leads to an arrest.

