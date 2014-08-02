Murder suspect in Big Cat gas station shootout surrenders

Columbus investigators confirmed to News Leader 9 that Chandler Saxton turned himself into to police Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Touchberry.

Officers upgraded the original warrant for Saxton's arrest from aggravated assault to murder after the victim, John Jones, died from his injuries on Saturday.

Columbus Police say Jones was shot several times just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. He was rushed to surgery at Midtown Medical Center, and two days later was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Saxton, 35 is being held in the Muscogee County Jail pending a Recorder's Court hearing. He is charged with aggravated assault, murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and violation of probation.

[Related: Police searching for gas station shooting suspect]



Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.