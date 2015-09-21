Phenix City residents voice concerns after multiple home burglaries reported

Phenix City police are keeping an eye on a neighborhood near Highway 280 following an increase in burglaries in the last two weeks.

A woman whose home was burglarized last Thursday sent in video of the thieves caught on a hidden camera. They ripped the alarm system off the

wall and stole two TVs. One of the men was carrying a gun.

We went back to that neighborhood off 25th Avenue on Monday to see if any other people are having similar problems.

We talked to Mack and Rosie Jones and found out they were the victims of an attempted home invasion.

"I was in the back bedroom doing something and I heard a noise and moments later I heard a loud boom and I came down the hall and I said,

‘what in the world is that,’” recalled Rosie.

Rosie and her husband have been living in their home for more than 30 years and recently noticed a rash of burglaries in the area.

"As soon as I got up here, they had left and I guess they jumped the fence out there," continued Rosie. Mack had just arrived at work when he got the phone call that from his wife alerting him about the ordeal.

Mack says he saw the guys who looked to be in their teens as he was leaving that morning.

“It was about three or four of them and one had a Mohawk haircut,” added Mack.

The Jones say they're not the only ones who've had problems with break-ins. They say another neighbor's home was ransacked about four months ago, and now they're all looking out for each other.



Police offer several preventative things people can do to help protect their homes from burglars. They recommend everyone be good eyewitnesses and aware of their surroundings.

Other prevention tools include having burglar alarms, good lighting, motion cameras and keeping bushes and trees trimmed back.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.





