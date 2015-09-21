Phenix City residents voice concerns after multiple home burglar - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City residents voice concerns after multiple home burglaries reported

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Phenix City police are keeping an eye on a neighborhood near Highway 280 following an increase in burglaries in the last two weeks. 

A woman whose home was burglarized last Thursday sent in video of the thieves caught on a hidden camera. They ripped the alarm system off the
wall and stole two TVs. One of the men was carrying a gun. 

We went back to that neighborhood off 25th Avenue on Monday to see if any other people are having similar problems. 

We talked to Mack and Rosie Jones and found out they were the victims of an attempted home invasion. 

"I was in the back bedroom doing something and I heard a noise and moments later I heard a loud boom and I came down the hall and I said,
‘what in the world is that,’” recalled Rosie.

Rosie and her husband have been living in their home for more than 30 years and recently noticed a rash of burglaries in the area. 

"As soon as I got up here, they had left and I guess they jumped the fence out there," continued Rosie. Mack had just arrived at work when he got the phone call that from his wife alerting him about the ordeal.

Mack says he saw the guys who looked to be in their teens as he was leaving that morning.

 “It was about three or four of them and one had a Mohawk haircut,” added Mack.

The Jones say they're not the only ones who've had problems with break-ins. They say another neighbor's home was ransacked about four months ago, and now they're all looking out for each other.

Police offer several preventative things people can do to help protect their homes from burglars. They recommend everyone be good eyewitnesses and aware of their surroundings.

Other prevention tools include having burglar alarms, good lighting, motion cameras and keeping bushes and trees trimmed back.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.  


 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly