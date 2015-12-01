Reports: Alabama DC Kirby Smart next head coach at UGA

According to media reports, Alabama DC Kirby Smart will be the next head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. (Source: Aaron Lee)

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - According to multiple media reports, Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kirby Smart will be the next coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report the hire, and ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach confirmed the report on Twitter.

Can confirm @AJC report that Kirby Smart will be named #UGA coach, barring a last-minute development. Has not signed memo of understanding — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 2, 2015

The AJC says the formal announcement could come as early as Sunday or Monday.

The announcement comes after UGA and former head coach Mark Richt parted ways over the weekend.

Georgia reached out to reps of couple candidates, including Tom Herman, but it was clear to other candidates that Smart is getting #UGA job — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 2, 2015

Smart, a UGA alum from Bainbridge, GA, has been with the University of Alabama for nine seasons, according to our sister station WBRC in Birmingham.

But Schlabach says it's not a done deal yet. Smart still has to coach the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship where Alabama will go head-to-head the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Smart still has some formalities to go through before it's official, but can't complete process until after SEC championship game — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 2, 2015

The university has not made an official announcement yet. Richt, who had been the head coach at Georgia for the last 15 years, will coach the Dawgs in their bowl game. The Bulldogs finished 9-3 with losses to Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.

It's important to note that much like the man he's replacing, Smart has never been a head coach at the collegiate level.

In last 100 years, Georgia has hired one coach who was a sitting head coach: Jim Donnan. Not Smart, Richt, Goff, Dooley, Mehre or Butts, etc — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 2, 2015

