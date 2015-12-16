Marion Co. Sheriff's Office looking for escaped inmate

MARION COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - According to Marion County Sheriff Derrell Neal, an armed and dangerous inmate escaped from the Marion County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sheriff Neal received a call from Deputy Wendell Faulk in reference to inmate Damien Lamar Davis and his escape from the Marion County Jail. Davis is a 25 yr old, black male standing 5' 8" tall, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

His is currently being charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as a charge of escape. At this time, the Central 911 Center put out a BOLO on Davis.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has received assistance from multiple agencies including Buena Vista Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Schley County Sheriff's Office, Chattahoochee County Sheriff's Office, GSP of Americus, GA, GSP Infrared helicopter, Webster County Sheriff's Office, Talbot County Sheriff's Office, the K-9 unit from Jackson, GA.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service have joined in the search for Davis. We also had a visit from Homeland Security that has taken interest in this matter as well.

Sheriff Neal's goal at this point is to locate and re-arrest Davis. We are asking for the public's assistance in this case.

"We will not stop looking for Davis until he is back into the custody of the Marion County Sheriff's Office," Neal said in a press release.

If you know of the whereabouts of this man, you are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (229)-649-3841.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.