UPDATE: Meriwether Co. Sheriff's Office, US Marshals offer $3K reward for escaped inmate

Eugene Mitchell is still on the loose (Source: Meriwether County Sheriff's Office)

MERIWETHER CO., GA (WTVM) – The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office has announced that their agency, along with the U.S. Marshal's Office is offering a $3,000 reward for the recapture of an escaped inmate from earlier this week.

Eugene Lamar Mitchell, 34, escaped from the Meriwether County Jail on April 12. He was jailed on charges for Inmate was being housed for child molestation, aggravated child molestation, incest, aggravated sexual battery, statutory rape, and burglary.

A $3,000 reward is being offered by both the sheriff's office and the U.S. Marshall's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. If he's sighted, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Mitchell was not the only inmate to escape for the jail on Tuesday.

Sheriff Smith said that Travion Terrell Hall, 29, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 13 after officials discovered he was staying at a room at the Garden Inn and Suites Motel in Hogansville, GA.

Hall was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Meriwether County Jail for booking procedures. He will be housed at another facility and is being held without bond. Additional charges are pending along with charges to be filed against those identified in assisting with his escape.

Hall was originally arrested in November on probation violation charges.

U.S. Marshal's Southeast Fugitive Task Force agents, Meriwether County Sheriff's officials, and Hogansville Police assisted with the arrest.

The second escaped inmate Eugene Lamar Mitchell, who is an alleged child molester, is still on the loose.

Mitchell, 34, and Hall escaped from the Meriwether County jail around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith, the men broke into a utility closet in their living area.

"Then they were able to breach the grate, at the ceiling and escape onto the roof, and then once they were on the roof, they were able to get to the ground and then ran from the compound," Smith said.

Mitchell was last seen in the Rocky Mount area around 11 p.m. on Tuesday and authorities say he is not in his orange jump suit. He was originally arrested for child molestation, statutory rape, aggravated sexual battery, burglary and other charges in Greenville back in February.

"When anyone escapes confinement they're desperate, and to say that they could be potentially dangerous," explained Sheriff Smith.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office at 706-672-4489.

