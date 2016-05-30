Alleged gunman, accomplice in shooting of Harris Co. sheriff's deputy face judge Monday

Alleged gunman, accomplice in shooting of Harris Co. sheriff's d - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Magistrate Judge Jennifer Webb denied bond for 24-year-old Joe Garrett during a first appearance hearing at the Harris Co. Jail on Monday.  

Garrett, of Phenix City, AL, handcuffed from the front wearing a gray sweat shirt and burgundy sweat pants, came into the courtroom to hear the charges levied against. Garrett is accused of allegedly shooting Harris Co. Deputy Jamie White in the face Saturday evening on I-185 southbound near exit 34.

Meanwhile, Deputy Jamie White has been taken out of the ICU and placed into a normal hospital room. 

Garrett is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, driving without a license, obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and by a convicted felon and fleeing an officer.

Garrett tried to speak saying he wanted to ask a question. The judge read him his Miranda Rights and the proceeding ended

Garrett was not required to enter a plea. He can do so during his preliminary hearing on June 8 at the Harris Co. Courthouse, at which time, the judge will hear evidence in the case to determine if there's probable cause to bound the case over to Superior Court.

No motive has been determined for the shooting which happened during a traffic stop. The alleged shooter did not have any outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Jolley says White was shot as he was leaning down talking to the occupants in the car. The bullet hit above his left eye, exited, and traveled to his shoulder and back areas. 

Garrett's prior convictions were selling drugs and family violence, according to Sheriff Jolley. 


Lytishia Horace, 24, was arrested after the fact for hindering the apprehension of a criminal, tampering with evidence and obstruction of an officer and received an $11,000 bond. She also has a June 8 preliminary hearing that she can waive if she bonds out of jail before that date.

Police say she erased information off her and Garrett's cellphones and tried to hide him from police. Initial reports from police indicated officers were looking for three black males when White was shot.

Due to further investigation, Jolley says they now know there were 2 females and a man in the Chevrolet Caprice. Deputies are searching for the the females but are hoping they will turn themselves in. 

Garrett and Horace will be housed in another undisclosed jail due to safety reasons.

