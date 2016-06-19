Hundreds joined 'Back the Blue' benefit ride for Harris Co. Deputy Jamie White

Three weeks after Harris County Deputy Jamie White was shot, hundreds of supporters, both law enforcement and civilians, started their engines to support him and his family in the Back the Blue benefit ride.



"We love Jamie," said Marc Daniel, a volunteer firefighter from Ellerslie, "and we hope that everything works out well for him and his family."

Representatives from law enforcement agencies across the Chattahoochee Valley made it out to the Back the Blue Benefit Ride, which started from one Harley Davidson dealer, in Newnan, and ended at the Harley Davidson dealership in Columbus.



White took the stage at one point during the benefit, to thank the crowd for their support, saying he still can't believe he's alive.



"I feel like I'm a walking miracle," White said.



"When the doctors look at you and everyone you see asks, 'How are you still alive?' There's only one answer, and that's the good Lord," he said.

White's old mentors and coworkers at the Harris County Sheriff's Office helped set up this year's event, nicknamed the "SD18 Ride" for White's sheriff number.

They said they set up these rides every year, but that was before their friend was hurt and began his road to recovery.

White was shot in the face during a traffic stop on I-185 near the Pine Mountain exit.



"When one officer gets shot," said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, "everybody feels the pain...the community, the family, other officers."

"It's just a reminder that every single day you go out and do this job, anything can happen," Taylor said.



White's boss, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley, said he's glad to know one of his own is alive and well, and that the community stands behind all first responders.

"We're just very appreciative of the support that the public is giving," Jolley said, "not just Jamie White, but law enforcement, EMTs, firemen, 911, overall."



White, the man of the hour, overcome with emotion, wouldn't let the crowd leave without letting them know how he felt.

"From the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every one of you and please be safe," White said.



Before leaving the stage, Deputy White told the crowd he can't wait to celebrate Father's Day with his wife and two kids.

