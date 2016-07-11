Low prices, higher calling: Man, deputy pray at GA Walmart

This picture doesn't really need any words, the moment says it all. (Source: Avery Rosser)

Avery Rosser, left, joined hands with a Muscogee County Marshal Deputy on Saturday night at Walmart, located on Airport Thruway, and said a prayer with him. His fiance took the opportunity to take a photo on it and post it to his Snapchat.

"Every one I see we pray...praying for peace," Rosser wrote on the post.

Rosser also shared the photo on Facebook.

