New restaurant replaces The Egg and I in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new restaurant has taken over the former location of The Egg and I, located at 2528 Weems Road.

First Watch opened its doors to the public on Aug. 5 after The Egg and I closed down on July 31. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The restaurant is known for its fresh ingredients and they’ve received several awards including 2014 Top Franchise Value by FSR Magazine, recipient of the 2014 Menu Masters Award for Best Healthful Innovation for its Quinoa Power Bowl and the 2015 Consumer Picks award for Family Dining.

First Watch is the largest and fastest growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the U.S. with more than 130 restaurants in 17 states. It also operates 19 restaurants under The Good Egg name in Arizona and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville with another one under development.

