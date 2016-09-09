Tri-City Latino Festival coming to Columbus for a fourth year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A festival known for bringing a variety of cultural groups together is on its way back to Columbus. The Tri-City Latino Festival is in one week.

The Tri-City Latino Festival was the dream of the founder Harold Encarnacion, also known as "Lefty".

Lefty died one year ago this month. For more than 20 years Lefty served the Tri-City area with a passion to unite the Latino community, working alongside City councilor Mimi Woodson.

Woodson says Lefty's legacy will live on through the festival.

A press conference was held Friday morning to kick off the fourth annual festivities next Saturday, Sept. 17.

The board says the festival is all about love and celebrating all cultures.

"Its bringing people together from all different walk and to show people the Latino culture is more than just the Mexican community. It is 21 countries within one. And we like to show the diversity in our community," said Woodson.

The festival will have food from six different countries, live entertainment, a kids zone, and plenty of vendors.The festival is co-sponsored by the City of Columbus, Fort Benning and Phenix City.

To fulfill one of Lefty's last wishes, they will be taking donations to give to three children organizations, like Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

The free Tri-City Latino Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

Watch a promotional video for the Tri-City Latino Festival below, or mobile users can click here.

