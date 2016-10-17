Columbus cab driver shot, killed early Monday morning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus cab driver was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Columbus Police Major Gil Slouchick said investigators just cleared the scene after getting the call about a shooting around 6 a.m. at the Parkwood Mobile Home Park, located at 527 Farr Road. Slouchick said the man was shot once.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he died around 11:05 a.m. on Monday. His body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy, according to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Freeman.

The next of kin has not been notified, so the victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

