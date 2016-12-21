Fourth man sentenced in 2013 Columbus drive-by killing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A fourth man is heading to prison from a 2013 murder case.

In Judge Rumer’s courtroom on Tuesday, Jalyn Dixon was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, but will serve 17 and the rest will be served on probation.

Dixon pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, criminal attempted robbery, aggravated assault, robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Christopher Whitaker, Christopher Pender, and Tyrequiss Wells were found guilty of felony murder. A jury was unable to reach a verdict against Donald Fair, a fourth suspect in the case, on a murder charge.

Whitaker and Pender were sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. Wells was sentenced to life without parole.

According to Columbus Police, 34-year-old David Scott was shot and killed on September 19, 2013, in a case of an apparent drive-by shooting at the intersection of 7th St. and Coolidge Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a white Chevrolet Impala in the middle of the road with its back wheels on the curb. Scott was in the driver’s seat and had been shot in the head.

Another passenger was also in the car, but he was unharmed.

