Hobby Lobby, Dunham’s Sports coming to LaGrange Mall

Hobby Lobby and Dunham’s Sports will soon be coming to the LaGrange Mall, according to Hull Property Group.

The announcement comes a year after mall owners and local leaders finalized a development agreement to create a Tax Allocation District (TAD) to help further development of the property.

Dunham’s Sports, one of the nation’s largest retail sporting good chains, will occupy approximately 52,000 square feet in the anchor space formerly occupied by JC Penney.

The Dunham’s Sports store features both interior and exterior mall entrances and will offer a full line of traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment as well as a variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear.

Hobby Lobby, the world’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer, will occupy 55,000 square feet and will be constructed adjacent to the new Dunham’s Sports.

The LaGrange Mall TAD #5 went into effect Jan. 1 and created a baseline property tax value for the mall at its current rate

All costs associated with development including the upcoming buildout of Hobby Lobby and Dunham’s, the addition of the dual tenant outparcel for Aspen Dental and the recent clearing of the former Ryan’s parcel are borne by mall owners who anticipate an initial Phase I investment of over $10 million.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.