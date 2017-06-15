Columbus police on high alert for GA escaped inmates

COLUMBUS GA (WTVM) – While a national manhunt is underway for the two Georgia inmates accused of killing correctional officers, Columbus police are responding to the search.

Columbus Police Department’s Major Slouchick says they are on the highest alert for 43-year-old Donnie Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

There is now a $130,000 reward for the capture of these murder suspects.

RELATED: Manhunt underway for escaped inmates accused of killing correctional officers

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.