AL man remains in medically-induced coma following robbery, shooting in Turks and Caicos

(WTVM) - An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation abroad.

Family members of Smith Station resident, Kevin Newman, tells News Leader 9 he was found shot several times near the resort he was staying at with his wife and son.

The family says that a bullet grazed Newman's liver and has had his kidney removed since the shooting.

Newman's nephew, Michael McEachern, is now reacting to the news that he and his family received just 24 hours ago.

"I think I'd tell him how I actually feel about him because I never had that chance to," says McEachern.

Newman is currently in a medically-induced coma.

Kevin and his wife have since landed at a Naples, Florida Hospital, where he was life flighted from Turks and Caicos.

Kevin's son, Gavin, is still in Turks and Caicos at the u-s embassy, waiting to fly back to Atlanta sometime today.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.