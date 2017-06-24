Troup Co. deputy injured while working an accident in stable condition

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A Troup County deputy continues to recover from an accident that could have killed her.

Deputy Stephanie Masouka is receiving treatment at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

She was brought in yesterday following an accident on Interstate 85 in Troup County.

Authorities say Masouka was talking with the driver of a wrecked pickup when it was struck from behind by an 18-wheeler.

Deputy Masouka was thrown over a guardrail and seriously injured

She is listed in stable condition.

