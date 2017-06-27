Muscogee Co. Ret. Chief Deputy Jimmy Griffin passes away

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Retired Chief Deputy Sheriff Jimmy Griffin has passed away.

Chief Griffin, 73, served the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for more than 40 years. Griffin passed away at the Tuskegee Veterans Hospital.

His visitation will be at Vance Funeral Home in Phenix City, Al on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Golden Acres Baptist Church located at 3405 South Railroad St. in Phenix City.

The procession will follow to Fort Mitchell to the gravesite at 2:30 p.m.

