Columbus dog owners banned from keeping dogs out on chain

The rules on how a dog owner is allowed to contain their dog while the animal is outside just got stricter.More >>
It has been a busy month for the area water rescue crews. With over five rescues and three deaths between the Chattahoochee River and Lake Oliver. Police say none of the victims were wearing life jacket, prompting a new awareness on river protocol and safety.More >>
A Columbus Dollar General will soon get a facelift and it's all part of the company's conversion plans.More >>
Russell County Coroner has confirmed that a man has died after being attacked by a dog.More >>
A Columbus man was arrested for allegedly abusing his 2-month-old daughter. According to a report, 23-year-old Nijil Alston was arrested July 4 and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Mississippi state auditor ordered a company to pay up after not fulfilling promises and commitments made to the state.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
